Gaffney, S.C. - James Maynard Humphries, 93, formerly of 146 Petty Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at The Retreat of Gaffney.

Born in Gaffney, he was the widower of the late Melvina Jones Humphries and the son of the late W.J. Burton Humphries and Annie Pearl Skinner Humphries. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School, a World War II United States Army Veteran, a former member of VFW and retired from Cherokee Finishing after 47 years of employment. He was a board member emeritus for Cherokee Creek Fire Department, where he was also a volunteer and a member of 4-F. He enjoyed woodworking, especially building birdhouses, an avid South Carolina Gamecock and Gaffney Indian fan. He also enjoyed traveling and going to flea markets. Mr. Humphries was a member of Cherokee Avenue Baptist Church, where he was also a member of Amazing Grace Singers, Worship Choir and The Andrew Club.

Surviving are two sons, Reverend James E. Humphries and wife, Debra and Randy A. Humphries and wife, JoAnn, both of Gaffney; a brother, Alvis Humphries and wife, Jane of Gaffney; a sister Gayle McCraw of Gaffney; two grandchildren, Emily Martin and husband, Reverend Ray and Christopher Humphries; four greatgrandchildren, Jeremiah Martin, Zoe Martin, Isaac Martin and Ava Humphries. Mr. Humphries was preceded in death by three brothers, W.M. (Mutt) Humphries, Melvin Humphries and Walter Humphries; and two sisters, Annie Mae King and Sue Cobb.

The family will receive friends from 1 until 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Cherokee Avenue Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. at the church with Dr. Clyde Thomas and Reverend James Humphries officiating. Interment with Military honors will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Cherokee Avenue Baptist Church, PO Box 1449, Gaffney, SC, 29342 or Cherokee Creek Volunteer Fire Department, 410 Buck Shoals Road, Gaffney, SC, 29341.

The family will be at the home of Randy and JoAnn Humphries, 210 Brittany Road.

