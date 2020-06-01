Mekonah Caleb Gregory
Mekonah Caleb Gregory, 37, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, passed away Thursday, May 21, in Colorado. He was a son of Grover Lee Gregory and Mae Frances Wilson Gregory.Graveside Service will be Wednesday, 2 p.m., June 3, at Fairview AME Zion Church cemetery in Earl, NC with Rev. Peay officiating. Family is receiving friends at 1 p.m. till the time of service.The family is at the home of his parents, 161 Byers Circle, Blacksburg, SC.The Gilmore Mortuary www.gilmoresmortuary.com

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
