Mekonah Caleb Gregory, 37, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, passed away Thursday, May 21, in Colorado. He was a son of Grover Lee Gregory and Mae Frances Wilson Gregory.Graveside Service will be Wednesday, 2 p.m., June 3, at Fairview AME Zion Church cemetery in Earl, NC with Rev. Peay officiating. Family is receiving friends at 1 p.m. till the time of service.The family is at the home of his parents, 161 Byers Circle, Blacksburg, SC.The Gilmore Mortuary www.gilmoresmortuary.com
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jun. 1, 2020.