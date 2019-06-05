Home

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141

Melba Horton

Gaffney, S.C. - Melba McCraw Horton, 62, of 129 Humphries Circle, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019 at her residence after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Gaffney, she was the wife of Larry Horton of the home and daughter of the late Henry David McCraw and LaRue Simmons McCraw. She retired from Rugs International, loved her family, especially her grandchildren, and was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving in addition to her husband are two daughters, Angie Green and husband, Tavis of Cleveland, SC and Alta Peeler and husband, Danny of Gaffney; a brother, Dennis McCraw and wife, Doris of Gaffney; two sisters, Reba Allison and husband, Gene of Gaffney and Alinda Gunter and husband, Sonny of Cowpens; eight grandchildren, Allen White, Austin Henderson, Alyssa Henderson, Amber Mabie, Autumn Mabie, Josh Green, Caitlyn Peeler and Trinity Peeler; numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Pastor Travis Blackwell officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Gibbs Cancer Center, 101 E. Wood Street, Spartanburg, SC 29303.

The family will be at the residence, 129 Humphries Circle, Gaffney.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on June 5, 2019
