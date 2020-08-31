Mooresboro, N.C. - Melvin Hames, 79, widower of Dorothy Pogue Hames went home to be with his Lord and Savior Friday, August 28, 2020.

Born March 27, 1941 in Cherokee County, he was a son of the late Alvin Hames and Marvey Henson Hames. He was retired from Hamrick Mills in Gaffney and attended The Bridge Church of the Carolinas.

Surviving are his daughters, Debbie Robbins (Rev. Buddy), Rita Harris (Sonny), Freda Norris (Jimmy); brother, Roger Hames; grandchildren, Sr. Airman Tim Robbins (Morgan), Kelly Moore (Brandon), Mr. & Mrs. Jon Harris, SPC Daniel Norris, Danielle Norris and great-grandchildren, Della and Oliver Robbins, Naomi and Silas Moore.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by 2 brothers and 2 sisters.

A private family graveside service will be held at Providence Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev Buddy Robbins officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials made be made to The Bridge Kids, P.O. Box 162 Chesnee, SC 29323.

The family is at the home.

