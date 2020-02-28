|
Gaffney - Merle Blaine Pringle Jr., 92, of 132 Breezewood Dr., passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020, at the Gaffney Medical Center.
Born in Deming, NM, he was the husband of 71 years to Barbara Anne Pringle and the son of the late Merle Blaine Pringle Sr. and Ruth Pringle. Mr. Pringle retired as a diesel mechanic, served in the Air Force in WWII, and was of Baptist faith.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Pringle is survived by a son, Robert Pringle and wife, Joan, of Gaffney; three grandchildren, Jason Blaine Pringle, Brian David Pringle, and Gary Dove and wife, Barbara; and four great-grandchildren, Dominic Blaine Pringle, Lucas Jason Pringle, John Paul Bynum, and Ashley Johnson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Barbara Marie Favorite, and a brother, Robert Milton Pringle.
The family will receive friends on Friday, February 28, 2020, from 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary of Gaffney. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 1 p.m. in the Gordon Mortuary of Gaffney Chapel. Interment will follow at Pringle Family Cemetery.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Feb. 28, 2020