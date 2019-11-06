|
Gaffney, S.C. - Michael Joseph Antinucci, 39, of 354 Whelchel Road, passed away on November 3, 2019.
Born in Medford, New Jersey, he was the son of Joseph Michael Antinucci and Linda Marie Mills Antinucci. He was employed in construction, loved his family and his fur baby "Daisy," loved playing guitar and writing music. He was an inventor and of the Jehovah Witness faith.
Surviving in addition to his parents are a brother, Joseph James Antinucci (Gretchen) of Belmar, New Jersey; a sister, Lisa Antinucci (Alan Corey) of Chesnee; two nieces, Kaylee Antinucci and Madison Beechler; his maternal grandmother, Doris Reilly of Florida.
A private memorial service will be held by the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family in care of Joseph & Linda Antinucci, 128 Catawba Road, Gaffney, SC 29341.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Nov. 6, 2019