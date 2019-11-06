Home

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141

Michael Antinucci

Michael Antinucci Obituary

Gaffney, S.C. - Michael Joseph Antinucci, 39, of 354 Whelchel Road, passed away on November 3, 2019.

Born in Medford, New Jersey, he was the son of Joseph Michael Antinucci and Linda Marie Mills Antinucci. He was employed in construction, loved his family and his fur baby "Daisy," loved playing guitar and writing music. He was an inventor and of the Jehovah Witness faith.

Surviving in addition to his parents are a brother, Joseph James Antinucci (Gretchen) of Belmar, New Jersey; a sister, Lisa Antinucci (Alan Corey) of Chesnee; two nieces, Kaylee Antinucci and Madison Beechler; his maternal grandmother, Doris Reilly of Florida.

A private memorial service will be held by the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family in care of Joseph & Linda Antinucci, 128 Catawba Road, Gaffney, SC 29341.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Nov. 6, 2019
