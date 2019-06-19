Blacksburg, S.C. - Mr. Michael Delano Blackwell, 71, lost his battle with cancer on June 17, 2019, at his residence.

Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of 53 years of Lynn Hardin Blackwell and the son of Virtie Leagan Blackwell and the late Frank Lamar Blackwell. Michael previously worked in textiles.

Surviving Mr. Blackwell, in addition to his wife and mother, are two daughters, Judy Boheler and husband, Jeff, and Karen Blackwell and partner, David Tompkins; one sister, Dorcas B. Floyd; one brother, Joel Blackwell; one granddaughter, Julia Wright; and one great-grandson, Trexton Elmore.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Carol Joy Blackwell.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, from 6-7:30 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary, 400 West Cherokee Street, Blacksburg, SC. Funeral services will he held on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary Chapel with Rev. Elizabeth Drennen officiating. Interment will follow at Frederick Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to , 295 E Main St #100, Spartanburg, SC 29302. The family will be at the residence. The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com. The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Blackwell family.