Michael Blackwood Jr.
Gaffney - Michael Lee Blackwood Jr., 49, of Gaffney went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 28.

Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Tammie Hopper Blackwood and the son of Michael Lee and the late Sue Ann Green Blackwood.

Mr. Blackwood was last employed with Michelin Tire, where he worked diligently for 22 years as a Tire Builder. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting.

In addition to his wife and father, he is survived by a son, Michael Dustin "Dusty" Blackwood, a daughter, Patricia Elizabeth "Tricia" Blackwood, a stepdaughter, Carrie Pennington, a grandson, Michael Justin Blackwood, and a sister, Carol Ann Blackwood all of Gaffney.

A graveside service celebrating his life will be held on Wednesday, December 2 at 11 a.m. in Frederick Memorial Gardens.

The family will be at their respective homes.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to East Gaffney Baptist Church Youth Fund.

Book of memories available at www.gordonmortuary.com

The Gaffney location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the family.



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Frederick Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Gordon Mortuary
211 E. Frederick St.
Gaffney, SC 29340
(864) 489-2533
