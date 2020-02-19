Home

Michael Bruce Fitch Jr.

Michael Bruce Fitch Jr. Obituary
Michael Bruce Fitch Jr., 58, of Boiling Springs, N.C., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.
He was a self-employed floor covering specialist who loved fishing, being outdoors and spending time with his grandchildren and dogs.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mike and Dorothy Fitch, a brother, Craig Fitch, and a grandson, Connor Stokes.
He is survived by three children, a son, Michael Fitch III and wife, Lisa, of Blacksburg; two daughters, Leslie Fitch of Blacksburg and Katherine Stokes and husband, James, of Blacksburg; three granddaughters, Kristina Norman and sister Rebekah Fitch and Chloe Fitch, all of Blacksburg.
The family is at the home of ex-wife and friend, Cathy Lyons.
A private memorial will be held on Sunday.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
