Michael Bruce Fitch Jr., 58, of Boiling Springs, N.C., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.
He was a self-employed floor covering specialist who loved fishing, being outdoors and spending time with his grandchildren and dogs.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mike and Dorothy Fitch, a brother, Craig Fitch, and a grandson, Connor Stokes.
He is survived by three children, a son, Michael Fitch III and wife, Lisa, of Blacksburg; two daughters, Leslie Fitch of Blacksburg and Katherine Stokes and husband, James, of Blacksburg; three granddaughters, Kristina Norman and sister Rebekah Fitch and Chloe Fitch, all of Blacksburg.
The family is at the home of ex-wife and friend, Cathy Lyons.
A private memorial will be held on Sunday.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Feb. 21, 2020