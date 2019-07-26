|
Blacksburg, S.C. - Mr. Michael Wayne "Booty" Greene, 71, of 1019 Hopewell Road, passed away on July 24, 2019.
Born in Gaffney, he was the son of the late James "Bill" Greene and Dorothy "Dot" Patterson Greene. Michael retired from Overnite Transportation. He served in the US Air Force and was inducted into the Blacksburg High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
Surviving Mr. Greene are his brother, Scott "Little Booty" Greene and his wife, Kerry; his longtime girlfriend of 34 years, Kyle Wilson; his nephew, Ryan Greene and wife, Sarah; his great-niece, AJ Greene, and his great-nephew, Braelyn Greene.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Frederick Memorial Gardens, 986 Chesnee Highway, Gaffney, SC 29341 with Rev. Gregg Martin officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Blacksburg High School Athletics, 201 West Ramseur Drive, Blacksburg, SC 29702.
The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.
The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Greene family.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on July 26, 2019