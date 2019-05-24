Gaffney, S.C. - Mr. Michael Everette Phillips, age 66, was born to Aretta McCollough, on March 10th of 1953 in Gaffney SC and passed away at his home surrounded by his loved ones on May 20th 2019. He dedicated his life to his family beginning with the man he called Daddy, his grandfather, Andy Gilmore Phillips and the woman he called Ma, Jannie Lucille Phillips, of Draytonville all of whom preceded him in death. He is also preceded in death by one of his sisters, Mrs. Janice Peeler. He was married to current spouse Lori Gail Phillips in New Orleans in 2008. From that marriage he has a stepdaughter Anna Alicia Rollins, age 33. He has two children from his first previous marriage to Lindy Hambright, Roger Andy Phillips age of 35, and Jessica Lucille Phillips-Breznican, age 40. Roger is married to Stephine Phillips and they reside in the Draytonville Community. Roger is a lifelong contributing member to Cherokee County just like his father. The couple gave Mr. Phillips two grandchildren, Hunter Phillips, age 11, and Emma Phillips, age 5. Jessica Lucille Phillips-Breznican is married to Zachary Breznican of Tennessee where they both reside after serving honorably in the United States Army. Jessica gave Mr. Phillips two grandchildren as well, Tyler Milam, age 21, and Michael Breznican, age 19. Also, Mr. Phillips was expecting the birth of his first great grandchild in December of this year. He is also survived by his sister Sandra McCullough and his brother Barry McCollough, and multiple nieces and nephews. From his birth until his passing he has touched many lives throughout the Cherokee County community as a member of the Board of Public Works where he worked most of his life as a filter plant operator, making sure the community had clean quality water to drink. Mr. Phillips also dedicated many years of his life as a football and baseball coach with the Cherokee County Little League where he helped influence the lives of many of the community's youth through athletics. Mr. Phillips was also an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed archery, fishing, and most of all Deer Hunting! Today we mourn his passing and endure to carry forward the tradition he instilled in us of love, compassion, and dedication. A private memorial service will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you call Blakely Funeral home to help cover his final expenses with at 864-488-1141. Let them know you are paying on Michael Phillips funeral invoice. An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com. Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.