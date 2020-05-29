Michael Roach
Mr. Michael Roach of Reno, NV, went home to be with the Lord on May 22, 2020 in Reno, NV.He was born August 28, 1985 in Gaffney, S.C. He was preceded in death by his father, Mr. Rodney Love Sr.He leaves to cherish precious memories, one son, Brenden Carpio of Reno, NV; three sisters, Sharda Love, Iesha Love and Hilda Love; two brothers, Rodney Love Jr. and Rodrick Ellis; two uncles, Calvin Smith and Leroy Smith Jr.; his loving grandmother, Ms. Rendy K. Ellis and greatgrandmother Mrs. Martha Love, all of Gaffney.Services are incomplete.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on May 29, 2020.
