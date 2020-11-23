1/
Michael Westmoreland
Gaffney - Michael David "Mikey" Westmoreland, 51, of 524 Old Racetrack Rd, passed away Wednesday, November 18th, 2020, at Gaffney Medical Center.

Born in Gaffney, he was the son of the late Millard Westmoreland and Ruby Mae Blackwell Westmoreland.

Surviving Mr. Westmoreland are two sisters, Angela Denise Brown and Sheila Kaye Gunnells, four nieces and nephews: Brian Scott Gunnells, Angel Danielle Gunnells, Bradley Junior "B.J." Gunnells, and Eva Lee Echols, and four great-nieces and nephews: Jason Scott Gunnells, Katlyn Nichole Gunnells, John Bradley Gunnells, and Makayla Mae Gunnells.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Westmoreland was preceded in death by a brother, Randall Eugene Westmoreland.

The family will receive friends on Monday, November 23rd, 2020, from 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary of Gaffney. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Michael Golden officiating. Interment will follow at Frederick Memorial Gardens. Brian Gunnells, B.J. Gunnells, Jason Gunnells, Lee Sherbert, Paul High, and Brendan Herrin will serve as pallbearers.

The family will be at the residence.

The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.

The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Westmoreland family.



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Nov. 23, 2020.
