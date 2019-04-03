Spartanburg, S.C. - James Mitchell "Mickey" Coker, Jr., 58, of 1705 Skylyn Drive, formerly of Upper Heyford Place, Purcellville, VA, went to rest in the arms of Jesus, on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Pacifica Skylyn in Spartanburg.

Born in Gaffney, he was the son of the late James Mitchell Coker, Sr. and Elizabeth Painter Coker. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School, a former employee of Nestle and a member of Crestview Baptist Church. He loved fishing, the beach and hang gliding.

Surviving are two sons, James Mitchell Coker, III and wife, Jeanette of Purcellville, VA and Joshua Aubrey Coker and wife, Dr. Zhuonan Wang of Arlington, VA; a stepdaughter raised in the home, Christine Raines of Gaffney; five grandchildren, Sara Elizabeth Coker, Gabrielle Gonzalo, Lester Paul Din and wife, Gladys, Jana Mae Coker and Rowan Alexander Coker; two great-grandchildren, Ezekiel James Din and Drake Jacob Din. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Clifton Ryan Coker.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Crestview Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 3:00 PM at the Church with Rev. Rick Taylor officiating. Interment will be in Crestview Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will be at the home of Keith & Patty Henson, 775 Stateline Road, Gaffney 29341.

