Cowpens, S.C. - James Michael "Mike" Blackwell, of Cowpens, SC, died on October 30, 2020 at his home. He was 73. Mike was born on November 2, 1946 in Gaffney, SC to Bess Kennedy Blackwell and James Ervin Blackwell. He graduated from Gaffney Senior High School and Clemson University. In 1969 he married Sherry Carter from Greenville, SC. They had two children Amy Blackwell Mabry (Eric); and Pamela Blackwell Westbrooks (John). Grandchildren are Nicholas Cole "Nick" Mabry, Erica Nichole Mabry, and Mason Carter Westbrooks.

Mike had a servants heart for Jesus Christ and served as deacon for many years at Providence Baptist Church, taught a men's Sunday School class and also served in the Children's ministry at both Providence and Central Baptist Church, where he was a member. He also served on the Cherokee Children's Home board.

After working for the Timken Company in Gaffney for 31 years, Mike retired and opened Leadership Reality Inc., a leadership consulting company, and also worked for Employers Network in Spartanburg, SC teaching leadership classes. He had a passion for encouraging others to grow.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Central Baptist Church in Gaffney with Reverend Clay Jones and Dr. Ronnie Cox officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cherokee Children's Home at 215 Allison Drive, Gaffney 29341 or The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at 20 Duke Medicine Circle Clinic 3-1, Durham, NC 27710 for research for Glioblastomas.

