|
|
Port Orange, FL - Michael "Mike" Joe McAbee, 79, of 36 Circle Drive, formerly of Gaffney, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020.
Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of the late Marie Blacketer McAbee and son of the late Ty McAbee and Marie Justice McAbee. He retired from Timken, was a U.S. Marines veteran and of the Baptist faith. He loved his family and was an avid S. C. Gamecocks fan and NASCAR fan, especially Dale Earnhardt.
Surviving are a son, Michael McAbee of Gaffney; a daughter, Patti Coyle of Gaffney; two grandchildren, Amber Brown (Matthew) of Gaffney and Maranda Coyle of Charleston; a great-grandchild, Ethan Brown. In addition to his wife and parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Paul McAbee.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
The family will be at their respective homes.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, S.C.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Mar. 20, 2020