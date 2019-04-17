Gaffney, S.C. - Charles Calvin "Mike" Michaels, 91, formerly of 826 Wilkinsville Highway, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Brookview Healthcare.

Born in Gastonia, NC, he was the husband of Mary McCulloch Michaels for 68 years and son of the late Charles Pinkney Michaels and Alma Waters Michaels. He graduated from Gaffney High School where he was known as "Mike" and played every sport the school offered. He received a football scholarship to Furman University, where he attended. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and retired from the Timken Company. He was an avid sportsman and fisherman and enjoyed time spent at the Cherokee County Rifle Range. He was a member of the Buford Street United Methodist Church.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his son, John Leslie (Les) Michaels, Sr. and wife Kim Poole Michaels of Gaffney, his grandchildren, John Leslie Michaels, Jr. and Sarah McCulloch Michaels of Gaffney; his daughter in-law, Pamela Robinson Michaels and her grandson Caleb Sacra of Spartanburg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Charles C. "Mikie" Michaels, Jr. at the age of 53 and his granddaughter, Erin Sacra.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Memorial services will immediately follow at 2:00 PM in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Arthur Holt and Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Buford Street United Methodist Church, 120 E. Buford Street, Gaffney, SC 29340 or Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 1886, Gaffney, SC 29342.

The family will be at the home of Mary Michaels, 1103 S. Limestone Street, Apt. A, Gaffney, SC 29340.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.