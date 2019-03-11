GAFFNEY - James Michael (Mike) Mullinax, 64, of 219 Pauls Road, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.

Born in Boiling Springs, N.C., he was the husband of Patricia Vickers Mullinax and son of the late Johnny Cletus Mullinax and Betty Sue Campbell Mullinax. He retired from Duke Power and was a member of Fairview Baptist Church. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, loved yard work and cutting grass and enjoyed watching his girls play softball.

Surviving in addition to his wife are four daughters, Tanya Lydia and husband, Mike of Gaffney, Bridgette Martin of the home, Stacy Atkins and husband, Jimmy of Gaffney and Brandy Mullinax and husband, Greg of Baltimore, MD; three brothers, Melvin Mullinax and wife, Lillie, Ronald "Chic" Mullinax and wife, Karen and Joe Mullinax, all of Gaffney; a sister, Sandra Wilkerson of Gaffney; a sister-in-law, Jean Mullinax of Spartanburg; 23 grandchildren, Kyle, Ana, Mason, Marisa, Caleb and wife, Erica, Kaitlyn, Devin, Ryleigh, Carson, Ty, Emily, Allen, Lucas, Branson, Dylan, Eddie, Dejuan, Jessica, Genesis, Aliyah, Pablo, Makenzi and Jaidyn; 2 great-grandchildren, Nate and Isabelle; numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Roger Mullinax and a granddaughter, Jessica.

The family received friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services immediately followed at 2 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Harold Johnson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.

The family will be at the residence, 219 Pauls Road, Gaffney.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.