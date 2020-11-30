Gaffney, S.C. - Michael "Mike" Albert Swofford, 73, of 309 Mimosa Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of the late Rita Huffstetler Swofford and the son of the late James Edward Swofford and Amy Case Swofford and the step-son of the late Vivian Swofford. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School, Limestone University and a United States Army Veteran. He was retired from Milliken, after 42 years of service and was a former Football Booster Club President for Gaffney High School. He enjoyed fishing and was a charter member of the Bass Masters of Gaffney. Mr. Swofford was a member of West End Baptist Church.

Surviving are two daughters, Tracy Swofford Blackwell and Mary Swofford McDaniel (Todd), both of Gaffney; four grandchildren, Jacob Swofford Blackwell (Haven), Anna Kay Manley, Jessie Logan McDaniel and Michael Gage McDaniel; a brotherin law, Teck Harrington; and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Swofford was preceded in death by a sister, Pat Swofford Harrington.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Dr. Keith Harrill officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Gaffney Booster Club, P.O. Box 1273, Gaffney, SC, 29342.

The family will be at the residence.

