Mike White

Mike White Obituary

Gaffney, SC - Michael Scott White, 58, of 314 Austin Drive, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.

Born in Gaffney, he was the son of Sybil Thornton White of Gaffney and the late Forest White. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School, was a former manager of Pizza Inn, retired from Robert Allen and of the Baptist faith.

He loved hunting, fishing, gardening, and the outdoors and was a champion marksman.

Surviving in addition to his mother are several nieces and nephews; special friends Charlie & Connie Mullinax of Gaffney.

In addition to his father he was preceded in death by two brothers, Jim White and Bill White.

No services are scheduled.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Mar. 6, 2020

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Mar. 6, 2020
