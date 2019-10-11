Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gordon Mortuary
211 E. Frederick St.
Gaffney, SC 29340
(864) 489-2533

Mildred Hardin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mildred Hardin Obituary

Blacksburg - Mildred Cobb Hardin, of 567 Peeler Rd, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.

Born in Blacksburg, she was the widow of Lester "Bud" Hardin and the daughter of the late Larkin and Eunice Byars Cobb. Mrs. Hardin retired as a cafeteria worker and was a member of Christian Fellowship Church.

Surviving Mrs, Hardin are one son, Dennis "Coon" Hardin, and wife, Lou Ann "Bootie"; two grandchildren, Pamela Anderson and Beth Truelove; a daughter-in-law, Patsy Hardin; five greatgrandchildren; and two great-greatgrandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Hardin was preceded in death by a son, Chris Hardin, and her siblings.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 10, 2019, from 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. at Christian Fellowship Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 3 p.m. with Rev. Willie Lanier and Rev. Gregg Martin officiating. Interment will follow at Hambright Cemetery. Marty Trull, Carl Cobb, Knox Hambright, Clint Pharris, Sidney Cobb, and Lucky Earls will serve as pallbearers. Cleave Hambright will serve as an honorary pallbearer.

The family will be at their respective homes.

The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.

The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Hardin family.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mildred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now