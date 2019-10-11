|
|
Blacksburg - Mildred Cobb Hardin, of 567 Peeler Rd, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.
Born in Blacksburg, she was the widow of Lester "Bud" Hardin and the daughter of the late Larkin and Eunice Byars Cobb. Mrs. Hardin retired as a cafeteria worker and was a member of Christian Fellowship Church.
Surviving Mrs, Hardin are one son, Dennis "Coon" Hardin, and wife, Lou Ann "Bootie"; two grandchildren, Pamela Anderson and Beth Truelove; a daughter-in-law, Patsy Hardin; five greatgrandchildren; and two great-greatgrandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Hardin was preceded in death by a son, Chris Hardin, and her siblings.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 10, 2019, from 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. at Christian Fellowship Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 3 p.m. with Rev. Willie Lanier and Rev. Gregg Martin officiating. Interment will follow at Hambright Cemetery. Marty Trull, Carl Cobb, Knox Hambright, Clint Pharris, Sidney Cobb, and Lucky Earls will serve as pallbearers. Cleave Hambright will serve as an honorary pallbearer.
The family will be at their respective homes.
The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.
The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Hardin family.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Oct. 11, 2019