Gaffney, S.C. - Mildred Mullinax Fowler Humphries, 81, formerly of 400 Barclay Avenue, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Inverness at Spartanburg.
Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of the late John William Humphries and daughter of the late Labon Mullinax and Lucille Atkins Mullinax. She retired from textiles and was a member of Kirby Church. She loved her family, cutting grass, the outdoors and animals.
Surviving are a son, David Ray Fowler of Gaffney; a daughter, Wanda Elizabeth Humphries Files (Jerry) of Inman; a brother, Howard Mullinax (Wendy) of Shelby, NC; two sisters, Jeanette Oliver of Shelby, NC and Carolyn Blackmon of Mobile, Alabama; four grandchildren; 7 greatgrandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Garland Mullinax and a brother-in-law, Dean Oliver.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11 a.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: , 901 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Mar. 18, 2020