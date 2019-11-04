|
Shelby, N.C. – Mildred Harris White, 89, died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at White Oak Manor in Shelby. A native of Cherokee County, SC, she was the daughter of the late James Harris Sr. and Melzie Reynolds Harris. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church, where she was active in the Winsome Sunday School Class. She loved to sew.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jim White; brother, Bill Harris; and sister, Kathleen Spencer. She is survived by her sons, Robbie Harris and wife Faye of Gaffney, and Bruce White and wife Robin of Polkville; daughter, LuAnne Glenn and husband Tommy of Shelby; sisters, Guyneda Jolly of Gaffney, Gwen Handcock of Greenville, SC, and Joan Hall of Gaffney; brothers, Lem Harris of Fort Mill, and Albert Harris of Hampton, GA; 6 grandchildren; and 7 great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends 6-7:30 p.m., Monday, November 4, 2019, at New Hope Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held 3 p.m, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at New Hope Baptist Church, with the Rev. Russ Bradley officiating Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Memorials may be made to New Hope Baptist Church building fund.
Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center
Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Nov. 4, 2019