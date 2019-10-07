Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141

Millicent Hammett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Millicent Hammett Obituary

Gaffney, SC - - Millicent Shell Vassy Hammett, 96, of 817 W. Montgomery Street, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at her residence.

Born in Gaffney, she was first married to the late Thomas (T.K.) Vassy, was the widow of the late Dr. Jay Hammett, and daughter of the late Charles Eugene (C.E.) Shell and Pearl Sarratt Shell. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School and received her undergraduate and Master's degrees from the University of West Georgia. She retired as a school teacher and was a member of Buford Street United Methodist Church.

Surviving are a son, Douglas C. Vassy (Shirley) from Carrollton, GA; a daughter, Julie Digby (Tom) from Chattahoochee Hills, GA; a brother, William B. Shell of Auburn, Alabama; four grandchildren, Samuel Kindred Vassy (Kathy), Scott Digby (Briana), Erin Digby and Karla Vassy-Satkowski (Dean); three great-grandchildren, Georgia Kate Satkowski, Ashley Vassy and Sarah Vassy; numerous nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by a son, Charles Kindred Vassy and three sisters, Jeanne Shell, Jonne Mae Bonner and Lois Shytle.

Arrangements will be announced by Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Buford Street United Methodist Church, 120 E. Buford Street, Gaffney, SC 29340 or First Baptist Church Carrollton, 102 Dixie Street, Carrollton, GA 30117.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Millicent's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now