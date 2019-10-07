|
Gaffney, SC - - Millicent Shell Vassy Hammett, 96, of 817 W. Montgomery Street, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at her residence.
Born in Gaffney, she was first married to the late Thomas (T.K.) Vassy, was the widow of the late Dr. Jay Hammett, and daughter of the late Charles Eugene (C.E.) Shell and Pearl Sarratt Shell. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School and received her undergraduate and Master's degrees from the University of West Georgia. She retired as a school teacher and was a member of Buford Street United Methodist Church.
Surviving are a son, Douglas C. Vassy (Shirley) from Carrollton, GA; a daughter, Julie Digby (Tom) from Chattahoochee Hills, GA; a brother, William B. Shell of Auburn, Alabama; four grandchildren, Samuel Kindred Vassy (Kathy), Scott Digby (Briana), Erin Digby and Karla Vassy-Satkowski (Dean); three great-grandchildren, Georgia Kate Satkowski, Ashley Vassy and Sarah Vassy; numerous nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by a son, Charles Kindred Vassy and three sisters, Jeanne Shell, Jonne Mae Bonner and Lois Shytle.
Arrangements will be announced by Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Buford Street United Methodist Church, 120 E. Buford Street, Gaffney, SC 29340 or First Baptist Church Carrollton, 102 Dixie Street, Carrollton, GA 30117.
The family will be at their respective homes.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Oct. 7, 2019