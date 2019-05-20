Mr. Milo "Mike" Fred James, 71, of 117 Sims Lane, Spartanburg, died Friday, May 17, 2019. He was the husband of Marlene James of the residence and the son of the late Vernon James and Easter Dowell Lindsey. He was a mechanic and was a native of Coldwater, Michigan.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons, Milo F. James, III of Fingerville, Paul A. Geishert (Darlene) of Snellville, Georgia; Dustin D. James of Cowpens, two daughters, Kelly S. Walkup (Robin) of Sturgis, Mi., Kami E. James Ortt of Spartanburg and a brother, Vernon P. James II of Ohio and by a sister Nila M. Harmon of Michigan, and by 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by two sisters, Beverly L. Dubois and by her husband Larry, Myrtle M. James, and by a grandson, Jessie Clayton James, stepfather, Lloyd Lindsey and step-mother Rita Lathouse James.

The family will receive friends, 11 a.m. until 12 p.m., Tuesday, May 21, 2019 with military honors.

The family will be at the home of Dustin James, 182 Tory Trail, Cowpens, S.C. 29330.

Memorials may be made to the , 4899 Belfort Road Unit 300, Jacksonvile, Florida 32256.

