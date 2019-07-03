Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lying in State
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
The Limestone Baptist Church

Milton Littlejohn


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers

Mr. Milton Bernard Littlejohn, age 59, of 130 New Street Gaffney, SC, peacefully transitioned Friday, June 28, 2019 at The Greenville Memorial Hospital Prisma Health.

He was the son of the late Robert Bonner Jr. and Henrietta Littlejohn. He was reared by his aunt, Juanita Bonner. He was an U.S. Army veteran. He was an employee of Suminoe Textile of America.

He leave to cherish fond memories a son, Marcus Littlejohn of Gaffney, SC, a daughter Henreisha Littlejohn of Gaffney, SC. Four sisters, Myra Littlejohn of Ohio, Cassie Lipscomb, Barbara Phillips, Regina Keeter all of Gaffney, SC. Four brothers, Alexander Littlejohn of Temple Texas, Walter Littlejohn of Ohio, Eddie Littlejohn of Gaffney, SC, Victor Bonner of Georgetown TX. Two sister-inlaws, Angela Littlejohn of Cherryville, NC, Annette Bonner of Georgetown TX. Five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

A special friend, Doria Miller of Gaffney, SC. A host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friend

Funeral service will be held 2:00 pm Friday, July 5, 2019 at The Limestone Baptist Church with Rev. Michael Golden officiating, the body will lie-in-state at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow at The Mt. Sinai Baptist Church Cemetery with military rites.

Online condolence can be made at www.genesisfuneralservices.com

The family is receiving friends at the home of his sister, Cassie Lipscomb, 337 Providence Rd, Gaffney, SC.

Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc. is serving the family.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.