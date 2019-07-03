Mr. Milton Bernard Littlejohn, age 59, of 130 New Street Gaffney, SC, peacefully transitioned Friday, June 28, 2019 at The Greenville Memorial Hospital Prisma Health.

He was the son of the late Robert Bonner Jr. and Henrietta Littlejohn. He was reared by his aunt, Juanita Bonner. He was an U.S. Army veteran. He was an employee of Suminoe Textile of America.

He leave to cherish fond memories a son, Marcus Littlejohn of Gaffney, SC, a daughter Henreisha Littlejohn of Gaffney, SC. Four sisters, Myra Littlejohn of Ohio, Cassie Lipscomb, Barbara Phillips, Regina Keeter all of Gaffney, SC. Four brothers, Alexander Littlejohn of Temple Texas, Walter Littlejohn of Ohio, Eddie Littlejohn of Gaffney, SC, Victor Bonner of Georgetown TX. Two sister-inlaws, Angela Littlejohn of Cherryville, NC, Annette Bonner of Georgetown TX. Five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

A special friend, Doria Miller of Gaffney, SC. A host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friend

Funeral service will be held 2:00 pm Friday, July 5, 2019 at The Limestone Baptist Church with Rev. Michael Golden officiating, the body will lie-in-state at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow at The Mt. Sinai Baptist Church Cemetery with military rites.

Online condolence can be made at www.genesisfuneralservices.com

The family is receiving friends at the home of his sister, Cassie Lipscomb, 337 Providence Rd, Gaffney, SC.

Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc. is serving the family.