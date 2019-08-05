|
Minnie L. Brackett, 70, of 1145 Maryland Ave., passed away Thursday, August 1, in her home. She was a daughter of Sarah Logan Brackett and the late A.H. Brackett, and mother of Yannique and Yanette Carter and the late Edward V. Carter III. The Funeral Service will be Thursday, 1 p.m., in Island Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Timothy L. Hunter officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. She will be in state in the church Thursday at 12 noon. The Gilmore Mortuary www.GilmoresMortuary.com
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Aug. 5, 2019