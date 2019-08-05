Home

Services
Gilmore Mortuary of Gaffney
305 W. Rutledge Ave
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 489-2509
Lying in State
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Island Creek Baptist Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Island Creek Baptist Church

Minnie Brackett

Minnie Brackett Obituary

Minnie L. Brackett, 70, of 1145 Maryland Ave., passed away Thursday, August 1, in her home. She was a daughter of Sarah Logan Brackett and the late A.H. Brackett, and mother of Yannique and Yanette Carter and the late Edward V. Carter III. The Funeral Service will be Thursday, 1 p.m., in Island Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Timothy L. Hunter officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. She will be in state in the church Thursday at 12 noon. The Gilmore Mortuary www.GilmoresMortuary.com

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Aug. 5, 2019
