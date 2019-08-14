|
Minnie Denise Clark, 56, of Norfolk VA, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019. She was the loving wife of Larry Wayne Clark.
She was preceded in death by her father Frank Smith, Jr., her siblings Dorothy Ann MacDowell, Millicent Diane Smith, and Cephus Thompson.
She is survived by by her mother Lucille McCluney Smith; her children, Frankie Jedidiah Smith (Shandell), Kenneth N. Beedles, Jr., Devin C. Beedles and daughter Kenzie S. Beedles all of Norfolk, VA; her siblings: John Frank Smith (Jackie), Lorraine Hoey, Joseph B. Smith, all of Gaffney, Michael M. Smith of Charlotte, NC, Nicole S. Johnson (Leroy) of Blacksburg, SC, Tracy S. Reid (Timothy) of Norfolk, VA and Calvin Davidson of Spartanburg, SC.
Denise worked in the business field. She loved her friends and family. Her children and grandchildren held a special place in her heart. She was a faithful, dedicated servant of Jehovah God.
Services will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Gaffney, SC.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Aug. 14, 2019