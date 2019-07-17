Fountain Inn, S.C. - Minnie Bright Hensley, 86, of 709 Quillen Avenue, formerly of 210 Hipps Avenue, Simpsonville, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Quillen Manor Assisted Living in Fountain Inn.

Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of the late Bobby Dean Hensley, Sr. and daughter of the late Parl M. Bright and Callie Breeden Bright. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School, retired from State Auto Insurance and was a member of East Georgia Road Baptist Church. She loved her family and traveling.

Surviving are three sons, Bobby Dean Hensley, Jr. of Hickory Tavern, Bruce Tod Hensley and wife, Denise, of Simpsonville and Brett Hensley and wife, Terrie of Fountain Inn; five grandchildren, Travis Hensley, Josh Hensley and wife, Amy, Dalton Hensley, Dillon Hensley and Darby Hensley; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by six brothers, Lawrence Bright, Nephi Bright, Nathaniel Bright, Hobart Bright, Marvin Bright and Morgan Bright and three sisters, Edith Clary, Virginia Ray and Audrey Powell.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Roger Bright officiating. Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: , 901 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.