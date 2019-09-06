Home

Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc.
1705 Old Georgia Hwy.
Gaffney, SC 28150
(864) 649-1433

Minnie Hush

Minnie Hush Obituary

Minnie Hush, age 88, of 532 Green Acres Rd. Gaffney, SC, peacefully transitioned from this life on Sunday September 1, 2019 at her residence. She was the daughter of the late Mary Violet Byers.

Funeral Service will be held 12:00 noon, Saturday, September 7,2019 at The Shady Grove Baptist Church with Dr. Lee Byers Jr. officiating. A thirty-minute visitation prior to the service. The body will lie-in-state at 10:30 am. Interment will follow at Frederick Memorial Gardens.

Online condolence can be made at www.genesisfuneralservices.com

The family is receiving friends at the residence.

Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc. is serving the family.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sept. 6, 2019
