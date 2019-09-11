|
|
Spartanburg - Minnie Jill Riddle, 49, of 125 Oakview Dr, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019, at her home.
Born in Gaffney, she was the wife of Roger Porter and the daughter of the late Glenda Riddle. Minnie worked with computers and was of Christian faith.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Riddle is survived by nine children, Angela Upchurch, Jessica Cole, Christopher Brazzle, Brittney Elliott, Frances Weinlaeder, Austin Weinlaeder, John Weinlaeder, Trenton Weinlaeder, and Hope Porter; two brothers, Jimmy Taylor and Casey Hutto; three sisters, Paula Spencer, Pamela Chavis, and Ashley Hutto; and eight grandchildren.
Mrs. Riddle was preceded in death by her mother and two brothers, Harold Taylor and Billy Hutto Jr.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, from 5 pm - 6 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary of Gaffney 211 E. Frederick St. Gaffney, SC 29340. Her funeral will immediately follow at 6 p.m. in the Gordon Mortuary of Gaffney Chapel.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sept. 11, 2019