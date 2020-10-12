1/
Miriam Battle
Gaffney, S.C. - Miriam Ann Battle age 67 of 414 Kraft Street Gaffney, SC., transitioned from this life on Wednesday, October7, 2020 at her residence.

Funeral service will be 2:00 pm Wednesday, October14,2020 in the chapel of Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc. Interment will follow in the New Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery.

Online condolence can be made at www.genesisfuneralservices.com

The family will receive friends at the residence.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, limited seating capacity and face masks are required.

Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel INC. is serving the family.



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Oct. 12, 2020.
