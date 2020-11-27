Gaffney – Miriam Jefferies age 86 of 108 Calton Drive Gaffney, SC., peacefully transitioned from this life on Saturday, November 21, 2020. She was born May 9,1934. She was the daughter of the late Baxter Wood and Vinnie Peeler Wood. She was a graduate of Granard High School class of 1952. A retired foster parent of South Carolina, she was a member of Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church of Gaffney, SC., she also was a member of the Vernon Choir, usher board and Senior Citizen Club.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years Cal D. Jefferies, a son, Anthony (Winky) Wood, a daughter, Karen Wood Dover.

She leaves to cherish fond memories, her children, Avery Wood, Fleice Littlejohn, Calvis Jefferies, Terry Wood Sr., Tenisha Jefferies, Oshea Jefferies, Kikkoman Jefferies, Jessica Martin.

One sister, Lillian Wood Manning, one sister-in-law, Nellie J. Smith, one brother-in-law, Nesbitt L. Jefferies, one son-in-law, Bobby Joe Dover Sr., thirty-seven grandchildren, fifty-three great-grandchildren, five great-greatgrandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be at 2:00 pm Saturday, November 28, 2020 in the chapel of Genesis Funeral Cremation Services & Chapel Inc.

The family will receive friends at 418 Barclay Ave. Gaffney, SC.

