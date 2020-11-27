1/1
Miriam Jefferies
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Miriam's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Gaffney – Miriam Jefferies age 86 of 108 Calton Drive Gaffney, SC., peacefully transitioned from this life on Saturday, November 21, 2020. She was born May 9,1934. She was the daughter of the late Baxter Wood and Vinnie Peeler Wood. She was a graduate of Granard High School class of 1952. A retired foster parent of South Carolina, she was a member of Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church of Gaffney, SC., she also was a member of the Vernon Choir, usher board and Senior Citizen Club.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years Cal D. Jefferies, a son, Anthony (Winky) Wood, a daughter, Karen Wood Dover.

She leaves to cherish fond memories, her children, Avery Wood, Fleice Littlejohn, Calvis Jefferies, Terry Wood Sr., Tenisha Jefferies, Oshea Jefferies, Kikkoman Jefferies, Jessica Martin.

One sister, Lillian Wood Manning, one sister-in-law, Nellie J. Smith, one brother-in-law, Nesbitt L. Jefferies, one son-in-law, Bobby Joe Dover Sr., thirty-seven grandchildren, fifty-three great-grandchildren, five great-greatgrandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be at 2:00 pm Saturday, November 28, 2020 in the chapel of Genesis Funeral Cremation Services & Chapel Inc.

Online condolences can be made at www.genesisfuneralservices.com

The family will receive friends at 418 Barclay Ave. Gaffney, SC.

Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel INC. is serving the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Nov. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved