Elberton - Miriam Shirley Higgins Williams, 88, of 1043 Longstreet Rd, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019.
Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of Warren Williams and the daughter of the late Arthur Merlin Higgins and Grace Fowler Higgins.
Mrs. Williams is survived by two sons, Allen Hayes, and Kent Williams; three daughters, Airleah Deaton, Edie Lou Bolin, and Shirley Williams.
She was preceded in death by one son, Preston Williams; one daughter, Vickie Hampton; two brothers, Franklin Higgins, and Dean Higgins; and two sisters, Doris Higgins Hunt, and Vivian Higgins.
The family will receive friends on Friday, December 6, 2019, from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. at Gordon Mortuary of Gaffney 211 E. Frederick St. Gaffney, SC 29340. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Goucher Baptist Cemetery.
The family will be at their respective homes.
The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Dec. 4, 2019