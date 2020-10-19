1/
Myrtice Watson
1925 - 2020
Cowpens, S.C. - Myrtice Watson, 95, widow of Glen Wade Watson, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. She was born on October 4, 1925, in Carrabelle, Florida, to the late John Henry and Lillian M. Swords. In her working years, she had been employed 25+ with the State of Florida where she was Clerk of the Court of Records. After having been there many years she went into and was a Forest Ranger. Locally she was a member of Graham Chapel Wesleyan Church.

Survivors include a brother; Ronnie Swords of Florida, sister; Julia Tate of Spartanburg, nephew; John Randall Cash and niece; Jimmie Lou Cash.

Private services will be held at the family's request.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Graham Chapel Wesleyan Church, P.O. Box 129, Mayo, SC 29368.

Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.harrisnadeaumortuary.com

Harris-Nadeau Mortuary Chesnee, SC



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Oct. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
5880 Chesnee Highway
Chesnee, SC 29323
(864) 461-7788
