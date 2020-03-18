|
Gaffney, S.C. - Myrtle Juanita "Maw Mac" Horne Campbell, 90, of 157 Hazelnut Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at her residence.
Born in Spartanburg, she was the widow of the late Johnny "Bill" Charles Campbell and daughter of the late Coron Franklin Horne and Lilly Mae Spencer Horne. She retired from Stouffers, loved her family, traveling, cooking, animals and working puzzle books. She was of the Baptist faith.
Surviving are a son, Richard Horne, Sr. (Cheryl) of Gaffney; two grandchildren, April Horne Wilkie (Brian) and Lynn Horne; two greatgrandchildren, Kelsi Wilkie and Austin Wilkie; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by four brothers, Lawrence Horne, Marshall Horne, Garland "Booty" Horne and Dewey Horne and a sister, Ethel Horne.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Kindred Hospice, Cathy Richardson and Kellie Campfield.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020 in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Billy Elder officiating. Interment will be in the Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will be at the home of Richard & Cheryl Horne, 395 Burnt Gin Road, Gaffney, SC 29340.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, S.C.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Mar. 18, 2020