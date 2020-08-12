1/
Myrtle Hall
Gaffney, S.C. - Leila Myrtle Moses Hall, 59, of 218 Kraft Road, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.

Born in Gaffney, she was the wife of James Hall and daughter of the late Marvin Moses and Mathel Jackson Moses. She was employed by Hamrick Industries, loved her family, and a member of St. John Baptist Church.

Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons, James Hall (Kayla) and Ralph "Bubba" Holcomb (Christina) both of Gaffney; a daughter Amanda Sprouse (David) of Gaffney; a brother, William Walker Moses of Gaffney; four sisters, Sally Holcomb, Bonnie Mullinax, Algene Hayes (Dean) and Betty Blackwell, all of Gaffney; five grandchildren, Kalee Holcomb, Katelynn Holcomb, Luke Holcomb, Levi Sprouse and Avery Sprouse; numerous special nieces and nephews; a special friend, Anna Bridgeman of Gaffney. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Jimmy Wayne Moses and three brothers-inlaw, Ralph Amos Holcomb, Donnie Mullinax and Ervin Blackwell.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at St. John Baptist Church with Reverend Ray Allison, Reverend Jackie Carrington and Reverend Phil Raines officiating. Interment will be in the St. John Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: St. John Baptist Church, 132 Quarter Round Road, Pacolet, SC 29372.

The family will be at the residence.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, S.C.



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
