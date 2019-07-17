Nadine Littlejohn Surratt, age 58, of 100 Kennedy Street Gaffney, SC peacefully transitioned Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Cherokee Medical Center.

She was the daughter of Marilyn Dawkins Littlejohn and the late John Edward Littlejohn Sr. She was employed by the U.S. Postal Service. She was a member of The Mt. Sinai Baptist Church.

She leaves to cherish fond memories a daughter, Eboni R. Littlejohn of North Charleston, SC; a God-daughter, Desire' Littlejohn of Gaffney, SC; her mother Marilyn D. Littlejohn of Gaffney, SC; two sisters, Lisa Mancheryl Littlejohn and Janice Moore Surratt both of Gaffney, SC; two brothers, Roderick Lamar Littlejohn of Charlotte, NC, Dr. John Edward Littlejohn II of Chicago, IL; a niece reared in the home, Bria Nicole Wise of Charleston, SC; two grandchildren, Kamari Drayton of Charleston, SC, Kenzi Wilson of Gaffney, SC; two aunts, Wyonnia Dawkins Littlejohn of Gaffney, SC, Cora Dawkins Galmon of Charlotte, NC; a niece, Syreeta Surratt of Gaffney, SC; and a nephew, Jantzen Surratt of Gaffney, SC.

Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019 at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church with the Rev. C.A. Wallace officiating. A onehour visitation prior to the service. The body will lie-in-state at 12 noon, interment will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will be meeting at the home of her aunt, Wyonnia Littlejohn 301 Camilla Circle Gaffney, SC 29341.

