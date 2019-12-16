|
Gaffney -Nancy Nellie Lawter Allison, 66, of 406 Barclay Ave, passed away on Saturday, December 14th, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
Born in Gaffney, she was the daughter of the late Stacy Lawter and Ruth Jane Adair Lawter. Mrs. Allison formerly worked for Hamrick's Industries and Robert-Allen. She loved gardening and was a fighter of kidney disease. After being told she would live less than three years because of her disease, she proved them wrong by fighting her sickness for almost seven years.
Surviving Mrs. Allison are two daughters, Lisa Pearson Ramsey of Blacksburg and Pam Allison Stepp and husband, Joe, of Jonesville; four grandchildren, Dillon Ramsey, Kayla Ramsey, Cheyenne Stepp, and Tyson Wilson; two great-grandchildren, Travis Easler and Abel Lancaster; a brother, Bobby Lawter and wife, Brenda, of Blacksburg; four nieces, Kelly Waters, Tammy Patterson, Jennifer Millwood, and April Hernandez; and a nephew, Billy Lawter.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Sherry Denise Lawter; two sisters, Ruby Upchurch and Linda Greene; and two brothers, Harold and Billy Lawter.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 17th, 2019, from 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary of Gaffney. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 18th, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the Gordon Mortuary of Gaffney Chapel. Interment will follow at Oakland Cemetery. Dillon Ramsey, Dustin Crocker, Tony Waters, Tyson Wilson, and Bradley Patterson will serve as pallbearers.
Memorials may be made to , Finance Department, 30 East 33rd St, New York, NY 10016.
The family will be at the residence.
