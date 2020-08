Mrs. Nancy Smiley Childers, 72, wife of Mr. Barry Childers, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 13th at her residence. Born in Gaffney, she was the daughter of the late Phillip and Vera Smiley. Cryptside Services will be held on Monday, August 17th in Clingman Memorial Gardens. The Blacksburg Location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Nancy Childers.