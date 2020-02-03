|
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. - Nancy H. Proctor, 81, of Blacksburg, SC, passed away on January 31, 2020 at Testa Family Hospice House in Kings Mountain, NC. Born in Cherokee Co, SC, She was daughter of the late Theodore Huffman and Maggie Wilson Huffman.
She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Leroy Hoyt Blake, Sr; grandson, Michael Blake; brothers, Theodore Huffman, Jr., Buddy Huffman, Clyde Huffman, Ted Huffman, Olin Huffman; sister, Marie Wilson. Mrs. Proctor was a wonderful wife, mother and friend. She attended Bethlehem Baptist Church and was a former gospel singer. She enjoyed music, the beach, and spending time with her family and her pets. She was a caregiver to many including family members and several handicapped adults.
Surviving are her husband, Roger Proctor of Blacksburg, SC; two sons, Leroy H. Blake (Teresa) and Gary Blake (Jane), both of Shelby, NC; three daughters, Gail Blake of Blacksburg, SC, Debra Huffman (Mark) of Grover, NC, and Cathie Norvell (Bill) of Westminster, MD; two brothers, Houston Huffman (Rena) of N. Myrtle Beach, SC and Calvin Huffman (Donna) of Blacksburg, SC; a sister, Christine Bridges of Blacksburg, SC; eight grandchildren, Christopher Blake (Amanda), Ashley Blake, Holly Shytle, Alexander Blake, Lacey Blake, Amanda Weedon, Mike Norvell and Matt Norvell; and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held in the Ollie Harris Memorial Chapel, at 3 p.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020, with Rev. Dr. Steve Taylor, officiating.
Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. Monday, February 3, 2020 prior to the service at Harris Funeral Home.
Interment will be in the Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery, Blacksburg, South Carolina
Memorials may be made to: Hospice of Cleveland County, Testa Family Hospice House, 951 Wendover Heights Dr. Shelby, NC 28150
