Gaffney - Nancy Hambright Jones, 86, of 759 River Drive, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019 at her residence.

Born in Cherokee Falls, she was the widow of the late Walter Earl Jones and daughter of the late Robert Hambright and Oma Childers Hambright. She retired from Hamrick Mills, loved her family and was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving are a son, Joey Hambright and wife, Sherry of Erin, TN; three daughters, Brenda Allison and husband, Raymond of Gaffney, Lindy Traughber and husband, Sam of Clarksville, TN and Susan Pearson and husband, Billy of Gaffney; a sister, Ruth Smith of Gaffney; fourteen grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; seven great-great grandchild; numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and greatnephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Bobby Hambright and Dale Hambright, a sister and four brothers.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 21, 2019 in the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Perrin Parker officiating.

The family will be at the residence, 759 River Drive, Gaffney.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC