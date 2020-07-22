1/
Nancy Leona Herlong McAloney
1942 - 2020
January 5, 1942- July 18, 2020

Gaffney, S.C. - Nancy Leona Herlong McAloney, 78, of 204 Pinewood Dr., Gaffney, SC went to be with the Lord on July 18, 2020 at home with family.

Nancy Leona was reared with her two sisters in Johnston, SC by loving parents, Leo Hancock and Margaret Smith Herlong. She was a graduate of Johnston High School and Columbia College. She loved, mentored, and educated children in Florida and in Cherokee County for over 40 years. She loved to read, play cards, and spend time with family and with her many faithful friends. She attended the loving community of believers at Mesopotamia UMC.

Surviving are two daughters, Margaret Quick of Melbourne, Florida and Karen Hill (Craig) of Sumter, SC; one sister Anna Timmerman (John) and brotherin law James "Skip" Yonce of Edgefield, SC; four grandchildren Amy and Elissa Quick and Adrian and Trayton Hill; one great-grandchild Vada Carrier; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her eldest sister Jeanette Yonce.

The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. with a service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, at Blakely Funeral Home with Pastor Angelia Price officiating. Graveside services will follow for immediate family only at 3p.m. at Harmony UMC in Johnston, SC.

Memorials may be made to Mesopotamia UMC, c/o Robbie Lee, 840 Hickory Grove Rd., Gaffney, SC, to Harmony UMC, 98 Bouknight Rd., Johnston, SC 29832 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
10:00 AM
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
JUL
25
Service
11:00 AM
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
JUL
25
Graveside service
Harmony UMC
Funeral services provided by
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
July 22, 2020
Ms.McAloney was one of my favorite teachers at Blacksburg Elementary # 1. She always referred to me as her little four eyes. Rest in eternal peace Ms.McAloney.
Debra McCluney Gill
Student
