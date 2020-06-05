Nancy Moore
Gaffney, S.C. - Nancy Mullinax Moore, 60, of 1434 N. Limestone Street, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.

Born in Gaffney, she was the daughter of the late Oscar Mullinax and Norma Ward Mullinax. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School, retired from Union-Butterfield and of the Baptist faith.

Surviving is a son, Carlton Linder (Nancy) of Florida; a daughter, Billie Jean Lankford (fiancé Raymond Burke) of Gaffney; six grandchildren, Bethany Lankford, Bailey Lankford, Brooklyn Burke, Bentley Burke, Brystol Burke and Briella Burke. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Randy Mullinax and Barry Ward.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.



Published in The Gaffney Ledger from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
