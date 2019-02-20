Home

POWERED BY

Services
Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
(864)457-3572
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356

Nancy Perry


1972 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nancy Perry Obituary

Blacksburg - Nancy Ann Kilpatrick Perry, 46, of Blacksburg passed away on February 16, 2019. She was the daughter of Linda Ann Gosnell Kilpatrick and the late Thomas Wayne Kilpatrick and the wife of Danny Eugene Perry.

She was of the Baptist faith and worked as a nurse. She loved the mountains and fishing. She would bait her own hook and clean her own fish.

She is survived by her husband Danny Eugene Perry; two sons, Steven Daniel Perry and Gage William Perry; three brothers, James, Kenneth and Vernon Kilpatrick and a sister Linda Kilpatrick. She is also survived by her dog that she loved, PupPup.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Petty Funeral Home conducted by Rev. Allen Church.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202

The family will be at the home.

Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com

Petty Funeral Home & Crematory, Landrum, S.C.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Petty Funeral Home
Download Now