Blacksburg - Nancy Ann Kilpatrick Perry, 46, of Blacksburg passed away on February 16, 2019. She was the daughter of Linda Ann Gosnell Kilpatrick and the late Thomas Wayne Kilpatrick and the wife of Danny Eugene Perry.

She was of the Baptist faith and worked as a nurse. She loved the mountains and fishing. She would bait her own hook and clean her own fish.

She is survived by her husband Danny Eugene Perry; two sons, Steven Daniel Perry and Gage William Perry; three brothers, James, Kenneth and Vernon Kilpatrick and a sister Linda Kilpatrick. She is also survived by her dog that she loved, PupPup.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Petty Funeral Home conducted by Rev. Allen Church.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202

The family will be at the home.

Petty Funeral Home & Crematory, Landrum, S.C.