Nancy Pruitt

Nancy Patterson Pruitt, 73, of 175 River Tree Road, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of the late Roy Patrick "Pat" Pruitt and daughter of the late L.D. Patterson and Ruth Cody Patterson. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School, was employed by Hamricks, loved her family, especially her grandchildren, and was a member of New Harvest Church of God.

Surviving are a daughter, Susan Nolen of the home; a sister, Jean Blackwell of Gaffney; a sister-in-law, Louann Patterson of Gaffney; two grandchildren, Aaron Nolen and Anna Nolen; nieces, Patti Lucas (Jay), Amber Brown (Matthew) and Maranda Coyle; a nephew, Michael McAbee; a great-nephew, Ethan Brown. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Dean Patterson.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Pastor Robert Wells officiating. The family will receive friends after the service at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: New Harvest Church of God, P.O. Box 1715, Gaffney, SC, 29342.

The family will be at their respective homes.

