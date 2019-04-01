Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141

Nancy Stokes

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nancy Stokes Obituary

COWPENS - Nancy L. Gainey Stokes, 75, of 726 Sunny Slope Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at her residence.

Born in Hartsville, she was the widow of the late Mervin Stokes and daughter of the late Lewis Maurice Gainey, Sr. and Frances Leola Gibson Gainey. She retired from Green Textiles and was a member of Calvary Christian Fellowship.

Surviving are a son, Brian Stokes of Boiling Springs; two daughters, Lynn Allison and husband, Brian of Gaffney and Christina Richards and husband, Charles of Cowpens; a brother, Joseph R. Gainey of Cowpens; two sisters, Frances Chapman of Boiling Springs and Alice Annas of Roebuck; six grandchildren; and three greatgrandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Lewis M. Gainey, Jr., William Ellis Gainey, Sr. and Carroll Leeroy Gainey and a sister, Linda Hansard.

Private Memorial services will be held by the family.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now