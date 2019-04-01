COWPENS - Nancy L. Gainey Stokes, 75, of 726 Sunny Slope Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at her residence.

Born in Hartsville, she was the widow of the late Mervin Stokes and daughter of the late Lewis Maurice Gainey, Sr. and Frances Leola Gibson Gainey. She retired from Green Textiles and was a member of Calvary Christian Fellowship.

Surviving are a son, Brian Stokes of Boiling Springs; two daughters, Lynn Allison and husband, Brian of Gaffney and Christina Richards and husband, Charles of Cowpens; a brother, Joseph R. Gainey of Cowpens; two sisters, Frances Chapman of Boiling Springs and Alice Annas of Roebuck; six grandchildren; and three greatgrandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Lewis M. Gainey, Jr., William Ellis Gainey, Sr. and Carroll Leeroy Gainey and a sister, Linda Hansard.

Private Memorial services will be held by the family.

The family will be at their respective homes.

