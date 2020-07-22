Nancy Vess

Gaffney, S.C. – Nancy Phillips Vess, 78, of 122 Beaver Park Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Cherokee Medical Center.

Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of the late Gene Austin Vess and daughter of the late Lloyd Lyles (Hap) Phillips and Pearl Allison Phillips. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School and retired from the Buford Street Drug Store Pharmacy. She was a member of Central Baptist Church and attended Fairview Baptist Church.

Surviving are a daughter, Gina Vess Whelchel (Roy Thompson Whelchel, Jr.) of Gaffney; two brothers, Eckles Phillips (Vera) and Joe Phillips (Carolyn), both of Gaffney; a sister, Millie Sue McCraw of Gaffney; a granddaughter, Miranda McIntosh (Nathan) of Anderson. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Rebecca Robbs and two brothers-in-law, James Robbs and Winford McCraw.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Reverend Harold Johnson officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Fairview Baptist Church, 505 Fairview Road, Gaffney, SC 29341.

The family will be at the residence, 122 Beaver Park Drive, Gaffney.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.