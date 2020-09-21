1/1
Naomi Price
Gaffney, S.C. - Naomi Jenkins Price, 84, of 172 Walnut Hill Farm Road, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 18, 2020 at her residence.

Born in Waynesville, NC, she was the wife of Fred Price and daughter of the late Rufus Jenkins and Annabelle Moody Jenkins. She retired from the Cherokee County School District and was a homemaker. She loved her family and flowers, and was a member of Cherokee Tabernacle.

Surviving in addition to her husband are two daughters, Sheila Vinesett (Darryl) of Gaffney and Betty Blanton Hodge (Greg) of Cowpens; two sons, Bruce Price (Debra) of Gaffney and Johnny Lee Price of Blacksburg; a brother, Wayne Jenkins of Gastonia, NC; two sisters, Bonnie Butler and Mary Jo Maynor (Ben) both of Gaffney; sixteen grandchildren, twenty-four great-grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Charles Price and Nolan Price, a daughter, Mary Ann Price, a granddaughter, Amy Marie Price, two brothers, Bill Jenkins and Dallas Jenkins, a sister, Alice Blanton, two sisters-inlaw and brothers-in-law, Howard & Onnie Flynn and Orville & Mary Price.

The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 PM in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Bruce Price officiating. Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Kindred Hospice, 905 E. Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.

The family will be at the home of Greg and Betty Blanton Hodge, 187 Maple Street, Cowpens, SC 29330.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, S.C.



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
SEP
21
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
